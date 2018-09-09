Top Stories
Ariana Grande Posts Tribute for Mac Miller After His Death

Ariana Grande Posts Tribute for Mac Miller After His Death

Ansel Elgort Debuts His New Blond Hair During NYFW - See the Photos!

Ansel Elgort Debuts His New Blond Hair During NYFW - See the Photos!

Dancing with the Stars' Rumored Celebrity Contestants Revealed - See the 10 Stars Who May Compete This Season!

Dancing with the Stars' Rumored Celebrity Contestants Revealed - See the 10 Stars Who May Compete This Season!

Is Drake Ready to Speak with Kanye West After His Apology?

Is Drake Ready to Speak with Kanye West After His Apology?

Sun, 09 September 2018 at 9:07 am

Elizabeth Olsen Reunites with Aaron Taylor Johnson at HFPA's Toronto Party!

Elizabeth Olsen Reunites with Aaron Taylor Johnson at HFPA's Toronto Party!

Elizabeth Olsen reunited with her frequent co-star Aaron Taylor Johnson last night!

The pair – who have starred in Captain America: Winter Soldier, Avengers: Age of Ultron and Godzilla, were in attendance at the 2018 HFPA and InStyle TIFF Celebration event held at the Four Seasons Hotel on Saturday evening (September 8) in Toronto, Canada. Aaron was joined at the event by his wife, Sam Taylor Johnson.

Earlier in the day, Elizabeth hit up the Facebook Watch premiere of the upcoming web series alongside co-stars Kelly Marie Tran and Mamoudou Athie, among others.

Sorry for Your Loss will begin streaming on Facebook Watch starting Tuesday, September 18 at 9pm ET. Be sure to check it out!
Just Jared on Facebook
elizabeth olsen reunites aaron taylor johnson tiff 01
elizabeth olsen reunites aaron taylor johnson tiff 02
elizabeth olsen reunites aaron taylor johnson tiff 03
elizabeth olsen reunites aaron taylor johnson tiff 04
elizabeth olsen reunites aaron taylor johnson tiff 05
elizabeth olsen reunites aaron taylor johnson tiff 06
elizabeth olsen reunites aaron taylor johnson tiff 07
elizabeth olsen reunites aaron taylor johnson tiff 08
elizabeth olsen reunites aaron taylor johnson tiff 09
elizabeth olsen reunites aaron taylor johnson tiff 10
elizabeth olsen reunites aaron taylor johnson tiff 11
elizabeth olsen reunites aaron taylor johnson tiff 12
elizabeth olsen reunites aaron taylor johnson tiff 13

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2018 Toronto Film Festival, Aaron Johnson, Elizabeth Olsen, Kelly Marie Tran, Sam Taylor Wood

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Sacha Baron Cohen is being sued for $95 million - find out why - TMZ
  • This former Disney Channel star is going to be a dad - Just Jared Jr
  • Michael Moore says this celeb is the reason Trump ran for President - TooFab
  • Hugh Jackman's new movie The Front Runner has a new release date - The Hollywood Reporter
  • The cast of To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before wrote letters to themselves - Just Jared Jr