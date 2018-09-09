Elizabeth Olsen Reunites with Aaron Taylor Johnson at HFPA's Toronto Party!

Elizabeth Olsen reunited with her frequent co-star Aaron Taylor Johnson last night!

The pair – who have starred in Captain America: Winter Soldier, Avengers: Age of Ultron and Godzilla, were in attendance at the 2018 HFPA and InStyle TIFF Celebration event held at the Four Seasons Hotel on Saturday evening (September 8) in Toronto, Canada. Aaron was joined at the event by his wife, Sam Taylor Johnson.

Earlier in the day, Elizabeth hit up the Facebook Watch premiere of the upcoming web series alongside co-stars Kelly Marie Tran and Mamoudou Athie, among others.

Sorry for Your Loss will begin streaming on Facebook Watch starting Tuesday, September 18 at 9pm ET. Be sure to check it out!