Elle Fanning & Max Minghella Hang with Friends at TIFF Party

Dylan O’Brien, Elle Fanning, Ari Graynor, and Max Minghella hang out together while attending the HFPA and InStyle party held during the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival on Saturday (September 8) in Toronto, Canada.

Elle stars in the new movie Teen Spirit, which was written and directed by Max. They are rumored to be a new couple after they were spotted showing PDA recently in London.

More stars at the event included Lily-Rose Depp, Kaitlyn Dever, and Hari Nef.

FYI: Elle is wearing a custom Miu Miu dress.