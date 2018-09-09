Elton John hits the stage for the opening night of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour on Saturday night (September 8) at the PPL Center in Allentown, Penn.

The legendary entertainer has more than 300 scheduled performances across five continents on the three-year tour before he retires from touring.

Elton performed some of his most beloved songs and he even did tributes to the late Aretha Franklin and Mac Miller.

“I feel incredibly privileged and grateful to have had the opportunity to perform around the world for the last 50 years. During that time, I have been able to witness a huge amount of social, political and cultural change,” Elton said. “I want the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour to celebrate that.”

Click inside to see the set list…

Check out the set list below!

Elton John Kicks Off Farewell Tour – Set List Revealed

1. Bennie and the Jets

2. All the Girls Love Alice

3. I Guess That’s Why They Call It the Blues

4. Border Song

5. Tiny Dancer

6. Philadelphia Freedom

7. Indian Sunset

8. Rocket Man (I Think It’s Going to Be a Long, Long Time)

9. Take Me to the Pilot

10. Someone Saved My Life Tonight

11. Levon

12. Candle in the Wind

13. Funeral for a Friend/Love Lies Bleeding

14. Burn Down the Mission

15. Believe

16. Daniel

17. Sad Songs (Say So Much)

18. Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me

19. The Bitch Is Back

20. I’m Still Standing

21. Crocodile Rock

22. Saturday Night’s Alright for Fighting

23. Your Song

24. Goodbye Yellow Brick Road