Elton John Kicks Off Farewell Tour - Set List Revealed!

Sun, 09 September 2018 at 7:35 pm

Elton John hits the stage for the opening night of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour on Saturday night (September 8) at the PPL Center in Allentown, Penn.

The legendary entertainer has more than 300 scheduled performances across five continents on the three-year tour before he retires from touring.

Elton performed some of his most beloved songs and he even did tributes to the late Aretha Franklin and Mac Miller.

“I feel incredibly privileged and grateful to have had the opportunity to perform around the world for the last 50 years. During that time, I have been able to witness a huge amount of social, political and cultural change,” Elton said. “I want the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour to celebrate that.”

Click inside to see the set list…

Check out the set list below!

1. Bennie and the Jets
2. All the Girls Love Alice
3. I Guess That’s Why They Call It the Blues
4. Border Song
5. Tiny Dancer
6. Philadelphia Freedom
7. Indian Sunset
8. Rocket Man (I Think It’s Going to Be a Long, Long Time)
9. Take Me to the Pilot
10. Someone Saved My Life Tonight
11. Levon
12. Candle in the Wind
13. Funeral for a Friend/Love Lies Bleeding
14. Burn Down the Mission
15. Believe
16. Daniel
17. Sad Songs (Say So Much)
18. Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me
19. The Bitch Is Back
20. I’m Still Standing
21. Crocodile Rock
22. Saturday Night’s Alright for Fighting
23. Your Song
24. Goodbye Yellow Brick Road

Credit: Kevin Mazur; Photos: Getty
