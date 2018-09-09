Eminem Scores Ninth No. 1 Album With 'Kamikaze' on Billboard 200!

Eminem is on top again!

The 45-year-old rapper scored his ninth No. 1 album with Kamikaze on the Billboard 200 chart as of Sunday (September 9), the official chart company revealed.

His latest record moved 434,000 album units in its first week, with 252,000 of those being traditional album sales.

With nine albums to debut at No. 1 his name, the only acts with more are The Beatles (19), Jay-Z (14), Bruce Springsteen and Barbra Streisand (11) and Elvis Presley (10).

Congratulations, Em! Check out the full Top 10 of this week’s Billboard 200 below.

1. Eminem, Kamikaze

2. Travis Scott, Astroworld

3. Drake, Scorpion

4. Troye Sivan, Bloom

5. Ariana Grande, Sweetener

6. Post Malone, beerbongs & bentleys

7. Nicki Minaj, Queen

8. BTS, Love Yourself: Answer

9. Why Don’t We, 8 Letters

10. Juice WRLD, Goodbye & Good Riddance