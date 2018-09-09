Top Stories
Ariana Grande Posts Tribute for Mac Miller After His Death

Kanye West Demands Reporter Get Kicked Out of Ralph Lauren Fashion Show Over This Question

Cardi B Leaves Party with Bump on Her Head After Fight with Nicki Minaj

Post Malone Gets Emotional While Talking About Mac Miller's Death

Sun, 09 September 2018 at 2:55 am

Emmys History Is Made with Black Actors Sweeping Guest Actor Categories!

Emmys History Is Made with Black Actors Sweeping Guest Actor Categories!

Samira Wiley and Ron Cephas Jones pose with their Emmys while attending the 2018 Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Saturday (September 8) in Los Angeles.

History was made at the event as all four of the awards in the Guest Actor categories went to black actors for the first time!

Samira picked up the award for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series for The Handmaid’s Tale while Ron won Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series for This Is Us.

While they weren’t in attendance to accept the awards, Tiffany Haddish won Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series for hosting Saturday Night Live and Katt Williams won Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for his work on Atlanta.

FYI: Samira is wearing a Monique Lhuillier dress and she was joined at the event by wife Lauren Morelli.

