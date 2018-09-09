Top Stories
Did Theo James Get Married to Ruth Kearney - See the Photos!

Did Theo James Get Married to Ruth Kearney - See the Photos!

Dancing with the Stars' Rumored Celebrity Contestants Revealed - See the 10 Stars Who May Compete This Season!

Dancing with the Stars' Rumored Celebrity Contestants Revealed - See the 10 Stars Who May Compete This Season!

Serena Williams Fined $17,000 for US Open Finals Violations

Serena Williams Fined $17,000 for US Open Finals Violations

Is Drake Ready to Speak with Kanye West After His Apology?

Is Drake Ready to Speak with Kanye West After His Apology?

Sun, 09 September 2018 at 3:04 pm

Gigi Hadid Joins Angels Adriana Lima & Josephine Skriver at Maybelline's NYFW Event

Gigi Hadid Joins Angels Adriana Lima & Josephine Skriver at Maybelline's NYFW Event

Adriana Lima, Josephine Skriver, and Gigi Hadid meet up at the Maybelline x New York Fashion Week XIX Party on Saturday (September 8) at Mr. Purple in New York City.

More stars at the event included models Devon Windsor, Hannah Fergurson, Emily DiDonato, and Larsen Thompson.

Rising singer Charlotte Lawrence gave a performance at the party.

Adriana and Josephine are two of the Victoria’s Secret angels and while Gigi is not an official angel, she has walked in many of the brand’s shows.

Josephine posted the below photo on Instagram!

FYI: Gigi is wearing a Paula Knorr skirt, Melinda Maria earrings, and an EF Collection necklace. Adriana is wearing Giuseppe Zanotti shoes and Chopard jewelry. Larsen is wearing an Albino Teodoro look and Officina Bernardi jewelry. Charlotte is wearing Giuseppe Zanotti boots.

Just Jared on Facebook
gigi hadid adriana lima josephine skriver maybelline party 01
gigi hadid adriana lima josephine skriver maybelline party 02
gigi hadid adriana lima josephine skriver maybelline party 03
gigi hadid adriana lima josephine skriver maybelline party 04
gigi hadid adriana lima josephine skriver maybelline party 05
gigi hadid adriana lima josephine skriver maybelline party 06
gigi hadid adriana lima josephine skriver maybelline party 07
gigi hadid adriana lima josephine skriver maybelline party 08
gigi hadid adriana lima josephine skriver maybelline party 09
gigi hadid adriana lima josephine skriver maybelline party 10
gigi hadid adriana lima josephine skriver maybelline party 11
gigi hadid adriana lima josephine skriver maybelline party 12
gigi hadid adriana lima josephine skriver maybelline party 13
gigi hadid adriana lima josephine skriver maybelline party 14
gigi hadid adriana lima josephine skriver maybelline party 15
gigi hadid adriana lima josephine skriver maybelline party 16
gigi hadid adriana lima josephine skriver maybelline party 17
gigi hadid adriana lima josephine skriver maybelline party 18
gigi hadid adriana lima josephine skriver maybelline party 19
gigi hadid adriana lima josephine skriver maybelline party 20
gigi hadid adriana lima josephine skriver maybelline party 21
gigi hadid adriana lima josephine skriver maybelline party 22

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2018 New York Fashion Week September, Adriana Lima, Charlotte Lawrence, Devon Windsor, Emily DiDonato, Gigi Hadid, Hannah Ferguson, Josephine Skriver, Larsen Thompson

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Sacha Baron Cohen is being sued for $95 million - find out why - TMZ
  • This former Disney Channel star is going to be a dad - Just Jared Jr
  • Michael Moore says this celeb is the reason Trump ran for President - TooFab
  • Hugh Jackman's new movie The Front Runner has a new release date - The Hollywood Reporter
  • The cast of To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before wrote letters to themselves - Just Jared Jr
  • Rei

    Adriana is really pretty.

  • Kim LeBlanc

    Gigi hadid walked two VS shows. Not that many….