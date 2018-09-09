Gigi Hadid Joins Angels Adriana Lima & Josephine Skriver at Maybelline's NYFW Event

Adriana Lima, Josephine Skriver, and Gigi Hadid meet up at the Maybelline x New York Fashion Week XIX Party on Saturday (September 8) at Mr. Purple in New York City.

More stars at the event included models Devon Windsor, Hannah Fergurson, Emily DiDonato, and Larsen Thompson.

Rising singer Charlotte Lawrence gave a performance at the party.

Adriana and Josephine are two of the Victoria’s Secret angels and while Gigi is not an official angel, she has walked in many of the brand’s shows.

Josephine posted the below photo on Instagram!

FYI: Gigi is wearing a Paula Knorr skirt, Melinda Maria earrings, and an EF Collection necklace. Adriana is wearing Giuseppe Zanotti shoes and Chopard jewelry. Larsen is wearing an Albino Teodoro look and Officina Bernardi jewelry. Charlotte is wearing Giuseppe Zanotti boots.