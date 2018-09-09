Jake Gyllenhaal & 'Sisters Brothers' Co-Stars Premiere the Film in Toronto!

Top Stories
Sun, 09 September 2018 at 10:30 am

Jake Gyllenhaal looks so suave while walking the red carpet at the premiere of his movie The Sisters Brothers at the 2018 Toronto Film Festival on Saturday night (September 8) in Toronto, Canada.

Also seen at the premiere were his co-stars Joaquin Phoenix, John C. Reilly, Rebecca Root, Riz Ahmed, Carol Kane, director Jacques Audiard, and screenwriter Thomas Bidegain.

Earlier in the day, some of the cast took part in a press conference for the upcoming movie.

Check out all the photos of the cast in the gallery…
