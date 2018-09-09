Top Stories
Did Theo James Get Married to Ruth Kearney - See the Photos!

Did Theo James Get Married to Ruth Kearney - See the Photos!

Dancing with the Stars' Rumored Celebrity Contestants Revealed - See the 10 Stars Who May Compete This Season!

Dancing with the Stars' Rumored Celebrity Contestants Revealed - See the 10 Stars Who May Compete This Season!

Ansel Elgort Debuts His New Blond Hair During NYFW - See the Photos!

Ansel Elgort Debuts His New Blond Hair During NYFW - See the Photos!

Is Drake Ready to Speak with Kanye West After His Apology?

Is Drake Ready to Speak with Kanye West After His Apology?

Sun, 09 September 2018 at 10:51 am

Jamie Lee Curtis Brings 'Halloween' to Toronto Film Festival!

Jamie Lee Curtis Brings 'Halloween' to Toronto Film Festival!

Jamie Lee Curtis and Judy Greer walk the red carpet at the Halloween premiere at the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival on Saturday (September 8) in Toronto, Canada.

Their co-star Andi Matichak was also seen at the premiere, along with producers Malek Akkad, Jason Blum and Bill Block. Director David Gordon Green and writer Danny McBride were also in attendance.

“It’s a movie about trauma,” Jamie Lee told USA Today during the film’s press conference. “And ultimately, if any of you have ever lived through any trauma or have a family member who has trauma, it isn’t just you or the family member (who are affected), it is generational…I just thought it was an amazing way to tell the story of Laurie and tell it through the eyes of her daughter and her granddaughter.”
Just Jared on Facebook
halloween tiff premiere 01
halloween tiff premiere 02
halloween tiff premiere 03
halloween tiff premiere 04
halloween tiff premiere 05
halloween tiff premiere 06
halloween tiff premiere 07
halloween tiff premiere 08
halloween tiff premiere 09
halloween tiff premiere 10
halloween tiff premiere 11

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2018 Toronto Film Festival, Andi Matichak, Danny McBride, Jamie Lee Curtis, Judy Greer

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Sacha Baron Cohen is being sued for $95 million - find out why - TMZ
  • This former Disney Channel star is going to be a dad - Just Jared Jr
  • Michael Moore says this celeb is the reason Trump ran for President - TooFab
  • Hugh Jackman's new movie The Front Runner has a new release date - The Hollywood Reporter
  • The cast of To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before wrote letters to themselves - Just Jared Jr