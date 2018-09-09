Jamie Lee Curtis Brings 'Halloween' to Toronto Film Festival!

Jamie Lee Curtis and Judy Greer walk the red carpet at the Halloween premiere at the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival on Saturday (September 8) in Toronto, Canada.

Their co-star Andi Matichak was also seen at the premiere, along with producers Malek Akkad, Jason Blum and Bill Block. Director David Gordon Green and writer Danny McBride were also in attendance.

“It’s a movie about trauma,” Jamie Lee told USA Today during the film’s press conference. “And ultimately, if any of you have ever lived through any trauma or have a family member who has trauma, it isn’t just you or the family member (who are affected), it is generational…I just thought it was an amazing way to tell the story of Laurie and tell it through the eyes of her daughter and her granddaughter.”