Ariana Grande Posts Tribute for Mac Miller After His Death

Kanye West Demands Reporter Get Kicked Out of Ralph Lauren Fashion Show Over This Question

Cardi B Leaves Party with Bump on Her Head After Fight with Nicki Minaj

Post Malone Gets Emotional While Talking About Mac Miller's Death

Sun, 09 September 2018 at 1:46 am

Jason Sudeikis & Lee Pace Premiere 'Driven' at Venice Film Festival 2018!

Jason Sudeikis & Lee Pace Premiere 'Driven' at Venice Film Festival 2018!

Jason Sudeikis shows off his longer hair as he hits the red carpet at the premiere of Driven at the 2018 Venice Film Festival on Saturday night (September 8) at the Sala Grande in Venice, Italy.

The 42-year-old actor looked handsome in a black tux and aviators as he was joined at the premiere by his co-star Lee Pace.

Earlier that day, the guys stepped out for a press conference to promote their movie.

Driven is about a turbo-charged story about the FBI sting operation to entrap maverick car designer John DeLorean.

Photos: Getty
