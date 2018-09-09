Top Stories
Blake Lively Pokes Fun at Husband Ryan Reynolds Before Their 6th Anniversary!

Did Theo James Get Married to Ruth Kearney - See the Photos!

Dancing with the Stars' Rumored Celebrity Contestants Revealed - See the 10 Stars Who May Compete This Season!

Is Drake Ready to Speak with Kanye West After His Apology?

Sun, 09 September 2018 at 9:35 pm

John Legend Completes EGOT with Emmy Win for 'Jesus Christ Superstar'

John Legend is the latest EGOT winner – someone who has won an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar, and a Tony!

The 39-year-old entertainer won his first Emmy at the 2018 Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Sunday night (September 9) in Los Angeles.

John and composers Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice all achieved EGOT status for a win in the Outstanding Variety Special category for producing the Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert special on NBC.

John has won ten Grammys over the years, including Best New Artist in 2006, an Oscar for Best Original Song for writing “Glory” for the movie Selma, and a Tony for Best Revival of a Play for producing Jitney.
