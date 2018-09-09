John Legend Completes EGOT with Emmy Win for 'Jesus Christ Superstar'

John Legend is the latest EGOT winner – someone who has won an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar, and a Tony!

The 39-year-old entertainer won his first Emmy at the 2018 Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Sunday night (September 9) in Los Angeles.

John and composers Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice all achieved EGOT status for a win in the Outstanding Variety Special category for producing the Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert special on NBC.

John has won ten Grammys over the years, including Best New Artist in 2006, an Oscar for Best Original Song for writing “Glory” for the movie Selma, and a Tony for Best Revival of a Play for producing Jitney.