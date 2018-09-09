Kate Beckinsale Stuns at 'Farming' Premiere at TIFF 2018
Kate Beckinsale strikes a pose on the red carpet at the premiere of her upcoming movie Farming on Saturday night (September 8) at the Scotiabank Theatre in Toronto, Canada.
The 45-year-old actress went glam in a little black dress and a dramatic sleeve as she premiered her movie at the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival.
Also stepping out for the premiere were her co-stars Damson Idris, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, and Gugu Mbatha-Raw.
FYI: Kate is wearing a Georges Chakra dress.
