Top Stories
Ariana Grande Posts Tribute for Mac Miller After His Death

Ariana Grande Posts Tribute for Mac Miller After His Death

Kanye West Demands Reporter Get Kicked Out of Ralph Lauren Fashion Show Over This Question

Kanye West Demands Reporter Get Kicked Out of Ralph Lauren Fashion Show Over This Question

Cardi B Leaves Party with Bump on Her Head After Fight with Nicki Minaj

Cardi B Leaves Party with Bump on Her Head After Fight with Nicki Minaj

Post Malone Gets Emotional While Talking About Mac Miller's Death

Post Malone Gets Emotional While Talking About Mac Miller's Death

Sun, 09 September 2018 at 7:00 am

Kate Beckinsale Stuns at 'Farming' Premiere at TIFF 2018

Kate Beckinsale Stuns at 'Farming' Premiere at TIFF 2018

Kate Beckinsale strikes a pose on the red carpet at the premiere of her upcoming movie Farming on Saturday night (September 8) at the Scotiabank Theatre in Toronto, Canada.

The 45-year-old actress went glam in a little black dress and a dramatic sleeve as she premiered her movie at the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kate Beckinsalw

Also stepping out for the premiere were her co-stars Damson Idris, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, and Gugu Mbatha-Raw.

FYI: Kate is wearing a Georges Chakra dress.

10+ pictures inside of the stars at the premiere…
Just Jared on Facebook
kate beckinsalw stuns at farming premiere at tiff 01
kate beckinsalw stuns at farming premiere at tiff 01
kate beckinsalw stuns at farming premiere at tiff 02
kate beckinsalw stuns at farming premiere at tiff 02
kate beckinsalw stuns at farming premiere at tiff 03
kate beckinsalw stuns at farming premiere at tiff 03
kate beckinsalw stuns at farming premiere at tiff 04
kate beckinsalw stuns at farming premiere at tiff 04
kate beckinsalw stuns at farming premiere at tiff 05
kate beckinsalw stuns at farming premiere at tiff 05
kate beckinsalw stuns at farming premiere at tiff 06
kate beckinsalw stuns at farming premiere at tiff 06
kate beckinsalw stuns at farming premiere at tiff 07
kate beckinsalw stuns at farming premiere at tiff 07
kate beckinsalw stuns at farming premiere at tiff 08
kate beckinsalw stuns at farming premiere at tiff 08
kate beckinsalw stuns at farming premiere at tiff 09
kate beckinsalw stuns at farming premiere at tiff 09
kate beckinsalw stuns at farming premiere at tiff 10
kate beckinsalw stuns at farming premiere at tiff 10
kate beckinsalw stuns at farming premiere at tiff 11
kate beckinsalw stuns at farming premiere at tiff 11

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2018 Toronto International Film Festival, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Damson Idris, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Kate Beckinsale

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Sacha Baron Cohen is being sued for $95 million - find out why - TMZ
  • This former Disney Channel star is going to be a dad - Just Jared Jr
  • Michael Moore says this celeb is the reason Trump ran for President - TooFab
  • Hugh Jackman's new movie The Front Runner has a new release date - The Hollywood Reporter
  • The cast of To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before wrote letters to themselves - Just Jared Jr
  • Whiteley

    Beautiful woman – awful dress.