Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper Strike a Pose at 'A Star Is Born' Premiere at Toronto Film Festival!

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper are using their superstar wattage to light up the red carpet at the premiere of A Star Is Born at the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival on Sunday (September 9) in Toronto, Canada.

The 32-year-old pop superstar and the 43-year-old actor made a handsome pair together on the carpet as they posed for pictures.

The two also attended a press conference earlier in the day.

Dave Chapelle and Sam Elliott also attended the premiere.

A Star Is Born has already been receiving massive critical acclaim ahead of its theatrical release. Catch it in theaters on October 5!

FYI: Gaga is wearing an Armani Privé gown and Chopard jewelry.