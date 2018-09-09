Top Stories
Ariana Grande Posts Tribute for Mac Miller After His Death

Kanye West Demands Reporter Get Kicked Out of Ralph Lauren Fashion Show Over This Question

Cardi B Leaves Party with Bump on Her Head After Fight with Nicki Minaj

Post Malone Gets Emotional While Talking About Mac Miller's Death

Sun, 09 September 2018 at 3:02 am

Lady Gaga Shines at EW Party Alongside Bradley Cooper

Lady Gaga Shines at EW Party Alongside Bradley Cooper

Lady Gaga strikes a pose on the red carpet as she arrives at Entertainment Weekly’s Must List Party on Saturday night (September 8) at the Thompson Hotel in Toronto, Canada.

The 32-year-old singer/actress looked stunning in a shiny silver dress as she attended the event held during the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lady Gaga

Joining Gaga at the party were her A Star is Born co-stars Bradley Cooper and Sam Elliott.

A Star is Born hits theaters on October 5. Check out photos from the film’s Venice Film Festival premiere here!

10+ pictures inside of Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper at the party…
Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2018 Toronto International Film Festival, Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga, Sam Elliott

