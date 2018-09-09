Lady Gaga Shines at EW Party Alongside Bradley Cooper

Lady Gaga strikes a pose on the red carpet as she arrives at Entertainment Weekly’s Must List Party on Saturday night (September 8) at the Thompson Hotel in Toronto, Canada.

The 32-year-old singer/actress looked stunning in a shiny silver dress as she attended the event held during the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival.

Joining Gaga at the party were her A Star is Born co-stars Bradley Cooper and Sam Elliott.

A Star is Born hits theaters on October 5. Check out photos from the film’s Venice Film Festival premiere here!

