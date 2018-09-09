Top Stories
Did Theo James Get Married to Ruth Kearney - See the Photos!

Did Theo James Get Married to Ruth Kearney - See the Photos!

Dancing with the Stars' Rumored Celebrity Contestants Revealed - See the 10 Stars Who May Compete This Season!

Dancing with the Stars' Rumored Celebrity Contestants Revealed - See the 10 Stars Who May Compete This Season!

Serena Williams Fined $17,000 for US Open Finals Violations

Serena Williams Fined $17,000 for US Open Finals Violations

Is Drake Ready to Speak with Kanye West After His Apology?

Is Drake Ready to Speak with Kanye West After His Apology?

Sun, 09 September 2018 at 12:51 pm

Lady Gaga Speaks About Addiction Issues in Hollywood

Lady Gaga Speaks About Addiction Issues in Hollywood

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper bring their film, A Star Is Born, to the Toronto Film Festival!

Bradley, who both directed the film and starred in it, as well as Lady Gaga, who is receiving raves for her performance in the remake, were joined by their co-stars Anthony Ramos, Dave Chappelle, and Sam Elliott at the press conference held at the TIFF Bell Lightbox on Sunday morning (September 9) in Toronto, Canada.

While at the press conference, Lady Gaga was asked about those who battle addiction in Hollywood. If you don’t know, A Star Is Born deals with addiction with the main character

“I think what would be wonderful is that we intervene early in life when we see people struggling,” Lady Gaga said (via Variety). “I think fame is very unnatural. I think it’s important we guide artists and take care of them on a physical level as they rise.”
Just Jared on Facebook
lady gaga bradley cooper star is born tiff 01
lady gaga bradley cooper star is born tiff 02
lady gaga bradley cooper star is born tiff 03
lady gaga bradley cooper star is born tiff 04
lady gaga bradley cooper star is born tiff 05
lady gaga bradley cooper star is born tiff 06
lady gaga bradley cooper star is born tiff 07
lady gaga bradley cooper star is born tiff 08
lady gaga bradley cooper star is born tiff 09
lady gaga bradley cooper star is born tiff 10
lady gaga bradley cooper star is born tiff 11
lady gaga bradley cooper star is born tiff 12
lady gaga bradley cooper star is born tiff 13
lady gaga bradley cooper star is born tiff 14
lady gaga bradley cooper star is born tiff 15
lady gaga bradley cooper star is born tiff 16
lady gaga bradley cooper star is born tiff 17
lady gaga bradley cooper star is born tiff 18
lady gaga bradley cooper star is born tiff 19
lady gaga bradley cooper star is born tiff 20
lady gaga bradley cooper star is born tiff 21
lady gaga bradley cooper star is born tiff 22
lady gaga bradley cooper star is born tiff 23
lady gaga bradley cooper star is born tiff 24
lady gaga bradley cooper star is born tiff 25
lady gaga bradley cooper star is born tiff 26
lady gaga bradley cooper star is born tiff 27
lady gaga bradley cooper star is born tiff 28
lady gaga bradley cooper star is born tiff 29
lady gaga bradley cooper star is born tiff 30
lady gaga bradley cooper star is born tiff 31
lady gaga bradley cooper star is born tiff 32

Credit: Joe Alvarez; Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2018 Toronto Film Festival, Anthony Ramos, Bradley Cooper, Dave Chappelle, Lady Gaga, Sam Elliott

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Sacha Baron Cohen is being sued for $95 million - find out why - TMZ
  • This former Disney Channel star is going to be a dad - Just Jared Jr
  • Michael Moore says this celeb is the reason Trump ran for President - TooFab
  • Hugh Jackman's new movie The Front Runner has a new release date - The Hollywood Reporter
  • The cast of To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before wrote letters to themselves - Just Jared Jr
  • Pinstripe

    Has she had some work done? Her face looks slightly different…