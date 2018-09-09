Lady Gaga Speaks About Addiction Issues in Hollywood

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper bring their film, A Star Is Born, to the Toronto Film Festival!

Bradley, who both directed the film and starred in it, as well as Lady Gaga, who is receiving raves for her performance in the remake, were joined by their co-stars Anthony Ramos, Dave Chappelle, and Sam Elliott at the press conference held at the TIFF Bell Lightbox on Sunday morning (September 9) in Toronto, Canada.

While at the press conference, Lady Gaga was asked about those who battle addiction in Hollywood. If you don’t know, A Star Is Born deals with addiction with the main character

“I think what would be wonderful is that we intervene early in life when we see people struggling,” Lady Gaga said (via Variety). “I think fame is very unnatural. I think it’s important we guide artists and take care of them on a physical level as they rise.”