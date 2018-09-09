Top Stories
Blake Lively Pokes Fun at Husband Ryan Reynolds Before Their 6th Anniversary!

Blake Lively Pokes Fun at Husband Ryan Reynolds Before Their 6th Anniversary!

Did Theo James Get Married to Ruth Kearney - See the Photos!

Did Theo James Get Married to Ruth Kearney - See the Photos!

Dancing with the Stars' Rumored Celebrity Contestants Revealed - See the 10 Stars Who May Compete This Season!

Dancing with the Stars' Rumored Celebrity Contestants Revealed - See the 10 Stars Who May Compete This Season!

Is Drake Ready to Speak with Kanye West After His Apology?

Is Drake Ready to Speak with Kanye West After His Apology?

Sun, 09 September 2018 at 7:14 pm

Lily Collins Supports Art of Elysium's Pieces of Heaven Event

Lily Collins Supports Art of Elysium's Pieces of Heaven Event

Lily Collins looks cute in a black dress embellished with stars while attending the Art of Elysium’s Pieces of Heaven event on Saturday (September 8) in Los Angeles.

The 29-year-old actress met up with Beau Dunn, who will be receiving the Spirit of Elysium award at the organization’s gala next year.

Shanola Hampton, who received the award earlier this year, was also at the event.

Lily was in New York for fashion week and she already is missing the city. She wrote on Instagram, “You always show me something new, NY. Missing you already…”
Just Jared on Facebook
lily collins art of elysium event 01
lily collins art of elysium event 02
lily collins art of elysium event 03
lily collins art of elysium event 04
lily collins art of elysium event 05
lily collins art of elysium event 06
lily collins art of elysium event 07
lily collins art of elysium event 08
lily collins art of elysium event 09
lily collins art of elysium event 10

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Beau Dunn, Lily Collins, Shanola Hampton

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Sacha Baron Cohen is being sued for $95 million - find out why - TMZ
  • This former Disney Channel star is going to be a dad - Just Jared Jr
  • Michael Moore says this celeb is the reason Trump ran for President - TooFab
  • Hugh Jackman's new movie The Front Runner has a new release date - The Hollywood Reporter
  • The cast of To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before wrote letters to themselves - Just Jared Jr