Sun, 09 September 2018 at 10:35 pm

Miss Michigan Emily Sioma Shocks Crowd by Addressing Flint Water Crisis Live During Miss America 2019 Pageant

Miss Michigan Emily Sioma Shocks Crowd by Addressing Flint Water Crisis Live During Miss America 2019 Pageant

Miss Michigan Emily Sioma is using her platform to raise awareness for an important issue.

While introducing herself in the beginning of the 2019 Miss America competition hosted at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey on Sunday (September 9), the Michigan resident spoke out about the ongoing crisis.

“From the state with 84 percent of the U.S. fresh water, but none for its residents to drink, I am Miss Michigan Emily Sioma,” she declared, causing an instant shock across social media.

Emily did not advance to the Top 15 despite her opening remark.

The Flint water crisis began in 2014 when drinking sources were changed in Flint, Michigan. Lead from the lead pipes was exposed to over 100,000 residents, and a federal state of emergency was declared in 2016. To date, while testing has shown water levels to be safe, residents are still instructed to use bottled or filtered water until all of the lead pipes are replaced in 2020.

Watch the moment here.
Photos: Getty Images
