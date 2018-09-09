Top Stories
Sun, 09 September 2018 at 2:34 pm

Naomi Campbell & Doutzen Kroes Team Up for a Good Cause During NYFW!

Naomi Campbell & Doutzen Kroes Team Up for a Good Cause During NYFW!

Naomi Campbell and Doutzen Kroes pose for a photo while attending Tiffany & Co.‘s celebration of its 2018 Save the Wild Collection on Saturday (September 8) in New York City.

The event supported the #KnotOnMyPlanet campaign benefiting the Elephant Crisis Fund and Wildlife Conservation Network. The collection in its entirety donates 100% of profits to the respective funds supporting the conservation of each species.

More stars who stepped out for the event, held during New York Fashion Week, included Rowan Blanchard, Tommy Dorfman, Bria Vinaite, Kelsey Absille, Jay Ellis, Sami Miro, and Jordan Barrett.

FYI: All of the women are wearing Tiffany & Co. jewelry. Rowan is wearing a Victoria, Victoria Beckham blazer and pants. Tommy is wearing a Tiffany & Co. necklace, bracelets, and rings.
Photos: BFA
  • Whiteley

    Doutzen Kroes is gorgous.