Sun, 09 September 2018 at 12:00 pm

Naomi Watts Stuns at Venice Film Festival Awards Ceremony

Naomi Watts Stuns at Venice Film Festival Awards Ceremony

Naomi Watts looks stunning at the Venice Film Festival Award Ceremony during the 2018 Venice Film Festival at Sala Grande on Saturday (September 8) in Venice, Italy.

Joining Naomi were fellow jury members including Christoph Waltz, Taika Waititi, and jury head Guillermo Del Toro.

Winners of the evening included Olivia Colman, who won Best Actress for her work in The Favourite, and Willem DaFoe, who won Best Actor for best actor Julian Schnabel’s At Eternity’s Gate.

FYI: Naomi is wearing Valentino.

Check out all the photos from the event…
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Christoph Waltz, Guillermo del Toro, Julian Schnabel, Naomi Watts, olivia colman, Taika Waititi, Willem Dafoe

