Neil Patrick Harris, Cristin Milioti, & More Attend Creative Arts Emmys 2018!
Neil Patrick Harris and Cristin Milioti walk the red carpet at the 2018 Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Saturday (September 8) in Los Angeles.
The former How I Met Your Mother co-stars were among the many celebs at the event. Their co-star Alyson Hannigan was also there with husband Alexis Denisof.
The cast of Fuller House – John Stamos (with wife Caitlin McHugh), Lori Loughlin, Bob Saget (wife fiancee Kelly Rizzo), Candace Cameron Bure, and Andrea Barber – posed for pics together.
More stars there included Breaking Bad‘s Bryan Cranston (with wife Robin Dearden) and Giancarlo Esposito, Jane Lynch, Molly Shannon, Life in Pieces co-stars Thomas Sadoski and Besty Brandt, Vida co-stars Melissa Barerra and Mishel Prada, Westworld‘s Jimmi Simpson, The Sinner‘s Bill Pullman, One Day at a Time‘s Justina Machado, Grey’s Anatomy‘s Sarah Drew, and Riverdale‘s Madchen Amick.
FYI: Neil is wearing an Ermenegildo Zegna tuxedo, To Boot New York shoes, and a The Tie Bar bow tie. Mishel is wearing a Blumarine gown. Melissa is wearing an Antonio Grimaldi gown with Marco Bicego and Djula white diamond rings. Jimmi is wearing Ermenegildo Zegna Couture. Lori is wearing a Jovani jumpsuit and Csarite Fine Jewelry by Dawes Design. Molly is wearing a Paule Ka gown.