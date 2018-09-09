Nicki Minaj Acknowledges Cardi B NYFW Fight on Twitter

Nicki Minaj is seemingly addressing the altercation that went down during 2018 New York Fashion Week with Cardi B.

While Nicki has yet to say anything directly about the fight, the 35-year-old Queen rapper began liking fan tweets on Twitter.

“Nicki would never talk about a innocent child. But just like sis said Y’all paint her out to be the bad guy,” read one tweet that Nicki liked.

“She’s also never discussed her parenting skills. Please stop believing the lies. #FakeNews,” wrote another fan, which Nicki also liked.

Cardi took to her Instagram immediately after the fight to speak out about the situation, revealing that she was pushed over the edge when Nicki brought Cardi‘s daughter into the situation.

Pictured below: Nicki attends the Opening Ceremony show at 2018 New York Fashion Week on Sunday (September 9) in New York City.