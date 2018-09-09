Nikki Reed & Ian Somerhalder Sit Front Row at Escada Fashion Show

Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder sit front row at the Escada fashion show during 2018 New York Fashion Week on Sunday (September 9) in New York City.

Also seen at the show that afternoon were Westworld‘s Angela Sarafyan and actress Kate Bosworth, along with Amber Valletta, Skai Jackson, Derek Blasberg, Olivia Palermo, Wendi Deng Murdoch, and more.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Nikki Reed

Joan Smalls was seen walking the runway in the show as well!

Check out all the photos from the New York Fashion Week show in the gallery…