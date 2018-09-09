Top Stories
Sun, 09 September 2018 at 2:45 pm

Olivia Munn Honored By Creative Coalition, Says Not One of Her Co-Stars Reached Out After 'Predator' Controversy

Olivia Munn Honored By Creative Coalition, Says Not One of Her Co-Stars Reached Out After 'Predator' Controversy

Olivia Munn is honored at The Creative Coalition’s Spotlight Awards dinner at The House of Aurora on Saturday (September 8) in Toronto, Canada.

The Predator star gave a 12-minute acceptance speech and spoke about the controversy surrounding the scene cut from the upcoming blockbuster film. If you didn’t see the news, lasts month, Olivia discovered that a sex offender was in a scene in the film and Fox eventually cut the scene.

Olivia‘s speech at the event was eye-opening with regards to what happened behind the scenes with her and her co-stars.

“That [story] came out on Thursday and the interesting thing is not one of my cast members reached out to me to say ‘are you ok?’ or ‘thanks’ or anything,” Olivia told the audience. “At the premiere that night I look over and the other five cast members are giving the director a standing ovation, but they didn’t even give me a call that day. I keep pushing forward and keep going knowing that at least you did the right thing, even if you’re not getting that support. The only reason I’m talking about this publicly when usually I wouldn’t talk about something so personal is because today, in the middle of an interview a cast member walked out and refused to do anymore interviews with me because they said questioning when they’re with Olivia is too draining for them. (Pause) I’m trying not to cry. I’m not crying because I’m sad, it’s a very frustrating feeling to be treated like you’re the one who went to jail for a crime against a child when all I did was the right thing.”

“This movie is premiering and it’s a big blockbuster movie and I’ve been told from the top down to shut up. But I didn’t do it. I’m just trying to do what’s right and I think that’s more inspiring and I think helps the film if you want to go to the bottom line. It would help the film more, don’t you think? But, people don’t like to be uncomfortable. Unfortunately my job isn’t to make people feel comfortable, my job is to tell the truth, and I think that’s what we all do as actors,” Olivia continued. Olivia‘s co-star Sterling K Brown did eventually tweet his thoughts to Olivia.

One of Olivia‘s co-stars Keegan Michael-Key‘s representative issued a statement in response to this story, saying, “Keegan was never booked to do an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. His last interview was scheduled after lunch, which he completed. He was always departing TIFF early so he could be home to spend the Jewish holiday with his wife. Furthermore, Keegan reached out to Olivia privately last week to let her know how proud he was of her and echoed that sentiment in many interviews since then.”

Also pictured inside are Mandy Patinkin, Jason Isaacs, Pablo Schreiber, and more.

FYI: Olivia is wearing Dolce & Gabbana with Loriblu shoes.
