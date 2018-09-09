Olivia Wilde & Annette Bening Premiere 'Life Itself' at TIFF 2018

Olivia Wilde and Annette Bening hit the red carpet at the premiere of their upcoming movie Life Itself on Saturday (September 8) at the Roy Thomson Hall in Toronto, Canada.

The ladies were joined by their co-stars Laia Costa, Mandy Patinkin, and Laia Costa along with director Dan Fogelman as they premiered their new movie at the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Olivia Wilde

Earlier that day, the cast stepped out for a press conference for their movie.

Olivia recently stepped out for the United Nation and Thomas & Friends collaboration event in New York City.

Life Itself hits theaters on September 21. Check out the trailer here!

FYI: Olivia is wearing an Alexandre Vauthier dress and Fernando Jorge jewelry. Caitlin is wearing a Sachin & Babi dress, Aldo shoes, and Tomasz Plodowski jewelry while carrying a ZAC by Zac Posen purse.

20+ pictures inside of the stars promoting their movie…