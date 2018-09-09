Top Stories
Sun, 09 September 2018 at 4:30 pm

Oscar Isaac & Sir Ben Kingsley Close Out Deauville Film Festival with 'Operation Finale'

Oscar Isaac & Sir Ben Kingsley Close Out Deauville Film Festival with 'Operation Finale'

Oscar Isaac is joined by wife Elvira Lind on the red carpet at the premiere of Operation Finale during the 2018 Deauville American Film Festival on Saturday (September 8) in Deauville, France.

The premiere was also the closing ceremony for the festival and Oscar was joined by co-star Sir Ben Kingsley and director Chris Weitz. Earlier in the day, they all posed for pics at a photo call.

Sir Ben walked the red carpet with his wife Daniela Lavender.

Operation Finale is currently playing in theaters in the U.S.
