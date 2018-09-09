Top Stories
Sun, 09 September 2018 at 6:28 pm

Pete Davidson Steps Out on a Rainy Day in New York City

Pete Davidson Steps Out on a Rainy Day in New York City

Pete Davidson is heading out.

The 24-year-old Saturday Night Live star was seen heading out solo on a rainy Sunday (September 9) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Pete Davidson

Pete shielded himself from the rain with his hoodie as he made his way out for the day.

Pete recently opened up about his struggles with drugs and mental health, as well as how he coped with the death of his father during 9/11, and how that helped to shape his career in comedy. See what he said.
pete davidson nyc september 2018 01
pete davidson nyc september 2018 02
pete davidson nyc september 2018 03
pete davidson nyc september 2018 04
pete davidson nyc september 2018 05

Photos: BACKGRID
Posted to: Pete Davidson

