Sun, 09 September 2018 at 8:58 pm

Pregnant Hilary Duff & Boyfriend Matthew Koma Head Out for Lunch!

Pregnant Hilary Duff & Boyfriend Matthew Koma Head Out for Lunch!

Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma are grabbing some food!

The 30-year-old Younger star and the 31-year-old music star were seen out getting lunch on Saturday (September 8) in Hollywood.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Hilary Duff

One day before (September 7), the happy pair were seen heading out to go shopping together in Los Angeles.

Matthew recently revealed his plans to release music with a band called Winnetka Bowling League, with a new EP out on RCA Records on September 21. Listen to their song, “On the 5″!

“I knew I wanted to make a record that was more in line with the things I grew up listening to and loving. The song came and the direction came at the same time. It felt like me and fun and, more importantly, I enjoyed doing it. It was like this wave of inspiration,” he told LI Sound.
Photos: WENN.com
Posted to: Hilary Duff, Matthew Koma, Pregnant Celebrities

