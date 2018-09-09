Top Stories
Blake Lively Pokes Fun at Husband Ryan Reynolds Before Their 6th Anniversary!

Blake Lively Pokes Fun at Husband Ryan Reynolds Before Their 6th Anniversary!

Did Theo James Get Married to Ruth Kearney - See the Photos!

Did Theo James Get Married to Ruth Kearney - See the Photos!

Dancing with the Stars' Rumored Celebrity Contestants Revealed - See the 10 Stars Who May Compete This Season!

Dancing with the Stars' Rumored Celebrity Contestants Revealed - See the 10 Stars Who May Compete This Season!

Is Drake Ready to Speak with Kanye West After His Apology?

Is Drake Ready to Speak with Kanye West After His Apology?

Sun, 09 September 2018 at 6:36 pm

Pregnant Lily Aldridge Hosts Jimmy Choo Dinner During NYFW

Pregnant Lily Aldridge Hosts Jimmy Choo Dinner During NYFW

Lily Aldridge is sandwiched between Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Joan Smalls while co-hosting Jimmy Choo‘s dinner during New York Fashion Week on Saturday (September 8) in New York City.

The models were joined by Jimmy Choo creative director Sandra Choi while hosting the event to celebrate the Autumn/Winter 2018 advertising campaign.

Some more celebs at the event included Rachel Zoe, Tiffany Haddish, and Hayley Kiyoko.

Lily is currently five months pregnant with her second child with husband Caleb Followill.

“Every wonder what @rosiehw @joansmalls & I do on a Girls Night In 💃🏽 Well here you go 🤩🤩🤩 So much fun filming with my ladies for @JimmyChoo with @gvsgvs,” Lily captioned the below video on her Instagram account.
Just Jared on Facebook
lily aldridge jimmy choo dinner nyfw 01
lily aldridge jimmy choo dinner nyfw 02
lily aldridge jimmy choo dinner nyfw 03
lily aldridge jimmy choo dinner nyfw 04
lily aldridge jimmy choo dinner nyfw 05
lily aldridge jimmy choo dinner nyfw 06
lily aldridge jimmy choo dinner nyfw 07
lily aldridge jimmy choo dinner nyfw 08

Photos: Hagop Kalaidjian/BFA.com
Posted to: 2018 New York Fashion Week September, Hayley Kiyoko, Joan Smalls, Lily Aldridge, Pregnant Celebrities, Rachel Zoe, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Tiffany Haddish

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Sacha Baron Cohen is being sued for $95 million - find out why - TMZ
  • This former Disney Channel star is going to be a dad - Just Jared Jr
  • Michael Moore says this celeb is the reason Trump ran for President - TooFab
  • Hugh Jackman's new movie The Front Runner has a new release date - The Hollywood Reporter
  • The cast of To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before wrote letters to themselves - Just Jared Jr