Pregnant Lily Aldridge Hosts Jimmy Choo Dinner During NYFW

Lily Aldridge is sandwiched between Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Joan Smalls while co-hosting Jimmy Choo‘s dinner during New York Fashion Week on Saturday (September 8) in New York City.

The models were joined by Jimmy Choo creative director Sandra Choi while hosting the event to celebrate the Autumn/Winter 2018 advertising campaign.

Some more celebs at the event included Rachel Zoe, Tiffany Haddish, and Hayley Kiyoko.

Lily is currently five months pregnant with her second child with husband Caleb Followill.

“Every wonder what @rosiehw @joansmalls & I do on a Girls Night In 💃🏽 Well here you go 🤩🤩🤩 So much fun filming with my ladies for @JimmyChoo with @gvsgvs,” Lily captioned the below video on her Instagram account.