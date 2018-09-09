Rashida Jones Premieres Documentary She Directed About Dad Quincy Jones!

Rashida Jones walks the red carpet with her dad Quincy Jones at the premiere of their documentary Quincy during the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival on Sunday (September 9) in Toronto, Canada.

Rashida directed the documentary alongside Alan Hicks and it gives an intimate look at her legendary father’s life. The movie will debut on Netflix on September 21.

Also in attendance at the premiere were Mark Ronson, Chaka Khan, Petra Nemcova, and Jesse Williams.

A trailer for the documentary was recently released and you can watch the clip below!