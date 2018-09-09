Top Stories
Did Theo James Get Married to Ruth Kearney - See the Photos!

Dancing with the Stars' Rumored Celebrity Contestants Revealed - See the 10 Stars Who May Compete This Season!

Serena Williams Fined $17,000 for US Open Finals Violations

Is Drake Ready to Speak with Kanye West After His Apology?

Sun, 09 September 2018 at 1:21 pm

Robert Pattinson, Alexander Skarsgard, & Kit Harington Look So Suave at HFPA Party!

Robert Pattinson, Alexander Skarsgard, & Kit Harington Look So Suave at HFPA Party!

Robert Pattinson, Alexander Skarsgard, and Kit Harington suit up for The Hollywood Foreign Press Association and InStyle Party during 2018 Toronto International Film Festival held at the Four Seasons Hotel on Saturday night (September 8) in Toronto, Canada.

Also in attendance at the event were Darren Criss, Mike Colter, Gael Garcia Bernal, Christian Slater, and Patrick J. Adams.

The Toronto Film Festival just kicked off a few days ago and will continue into next weekend. Stay tuned for all the photos from celeb premieres, parties, and more.
Photos: Backgrid
