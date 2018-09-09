Robert Pattinson, Alexander Skarsgard, & Kit Harington Look So Suave at HFPA Party!

Robert Pattinson, Alexander Skarsgard, and Kit Harington suit up for The Hollywood Foreign Press Association and InStyle Party during 2018 Toronto International Film Festival held at the Four Seasons Hotel on Saturday night (September 8) in Toronto, Canada.

Also in attendance at the event were Darren Criss, Mike Colter, Gael Garcia Bernal, Christian Slater, and Patrick J. Adams.

The Toronto Film Festival just kicked off a few days ago and will continue into next weekend. Stay tuned for all the photos from celeb premieres, parties, and more.

