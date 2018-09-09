Top Stories
Sun, 09 September 2018 at 11:28 pm

RuPaul Wins Third Consecutive Emmy for Outstanding Host for a Reality Show!

RuPaul Wins Third Consecutive Emmy for Outstanding Host for a Reality Show!

Condragulations, RuPaul!

The 57-year-old RuPaul’s Drag Race host won his third consecutive Emmy Award on Sunday night (September 9) at the 2018 Creative Arts Emmy Awards for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality Competition Program.

RuPaul was up against W. Kamau Bell (United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell), Ellen DeGeneres (Ellen’s Game of Games), Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn (Project Runway), and Jane Lynch (Hollywood Game Night).

In addition, Drag Race won for Outstanding Directing for a Reality Programming, Outstanding Costumes for a Variety, Nonfiction, or Reality Programming and Outstanding Hairstyling for a Multi-Camera Series or Special.

See who else won!
