Sun, 09 September 2018 at 12:41 pm

Selena Gomez Wears Knee-High Boots at Dinner in New York

Selena Gomez Wears Knee-High Boots at Dinner in New York

Selena Gomez sips on an iced beverage while leaving La Esquina after dinner on Saturday night (September 8) in New York City.

The 26-year-old singer and actress wore an all-black outfit along with Fendi knee-high boots, which appear to be socks. You can get your own pair, but they’ll cost you about $1,100.

Selena is in town for New York Fashion Week and she’ll likely be attending the Coach runway show on Tuesday as she is the face of the brand.
Photos: BackGrid USA
Posted to: Selena Gomez

  • darija

    Not a great look with the socks.

  • namers

    I stopped reading at “fashion”. RME.