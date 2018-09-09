Serena Williams Fined $17,000 for US Open Finals Violations

Serena Williams has been fined for what occurred during the 2018 U.S. Open Women’s Singles Finals, which took place on Saturday afternoon (September 8) in Queens, New York.

If you missed what happened, Serena was given 3 separate code violations during the match. First, Serena was accused of receiving coaching tips from her coach. Later, she slammed the racket into the ground and received another penalty. Finally, Serena ended up calling the game’s umpire a “thief” for “stealing a point from her” and she was docked a point for “verbal abuse.”

Serena ended up losing the match.

TMZ is reporting that Serena will have to pay $4,000 for a coaching violation, $3,000 for slamming her racket, and $10,000 for the “verbal abuse.”