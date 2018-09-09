Top Stories
Did Theo James Get Married to Ruth Kearney - See the Photos!

Did Theo James Get Married to Ruth Kearney - See the Photos!

Dancing with the Stars' Rumored Celebrity Contestants Revealed - See the 10 Stars Who May Compete This Season!

Dancing with the Stars' Rumored Celebrity Contestants Revealed - See the 10 Stars Who May Compete This Season!

Serena Williams Fined $17,000 for US Open Finals Violations

Serena Williams Fined $17,000 for US Open Finals Violations

Is Drake Ready to Speak with Kanye West After His Apology?

Is Drake Ready to Speak with Kanye West After His Apology?

Sun, 09 September 2018 at 12:29 pm

Serena Williams Fined $17,000 for US Open Finals Violations

Serena Williams Fined $17,000 for US Open Finals Violations

Serena Williams has been fined for what occurred during the 2018 U.S. Open Women’s Singles Finals, which took place on Saturday afternoon (September 8) in Queens, New York.

If you missed what happened, Serena was given 3 separate code violations during the match. First, Serena was accused of receiving coaching tips from her coach. Later, she slammed the racket into the ground and received another penalty. Finally, Serena ended up calling the game’s umpire a “thief” for “stealing a point from her” and she was docked a point for “verbal abuse.”

Serena ended up losing the match.

TMZ is reporting that Serena will have to pay $4,000 for a coaching violation, $3,000 for slamming her racket, and $10,000 for the “verbal abuse.”
Just Jared on Facebook
serena williams fined 01
serena williams fined 02
serena williams fined 03
serena williams fined 04
serena williams fined 05
serena williams fined 06
serena williams fined 07

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Serena Williams

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Sacha Baron Cohen is being sued for $95 million - find out why - TMZ
  • This former Disney Channel star is going to be a dad - Just Jared Jr
  • Michael Moore says this celeb is the reason Trump ran for President - TooFab
  • Hugh Jackman's new movie The Front Runner has a new release date - The Hollywood Reporter
  • The cast of To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before wrote letters to themselves - Just Jared Jr
  • Cruizin1960

    Too bad it’s not an amount that would really hurt and teach a lesson to her and everyone else.