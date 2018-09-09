Top Stories
Did Theo James Get Married to Ruth Kearney - See the Photos!

Dancing with the Stars' Rumored Celebrity Contestants Revealed - See the 10 Stars Who May Compete This Season!

Serena Williams Fined $17,000 for US Open Finals Violations

Is Drake Ready to Speak with Kanye West After His Apology?

Sun, 09 September 2018 at 5:20 pm

Sofia Richie Opens Up About Relationship with Scott Disick

Sofia Richie is opening up about her boyfriend Scott Disick in a rare interview!

The 20-year-old model chatted with Sydney Morning Herald’s The Goss.

“We are very happy, very lovey dovey,” Sofia said. “We are best friends and that is mainly the strongest connection we have. We have always had that best friend connection and from there it has really worked out. I am so happy.”

Sofia says she doesn’t focus on the gossip about their relationship, but she does notice it as “it’s hard to fully avoid… I get a good laugh too.”

“Everything is so false,” she added. “I don’t read it because I just get really angry.”
Photos: Getty
