Sterling K. Brown Offers Support for 'Predator' Co-Star Olivia Munn
Sterling K. Brown is speaking out to offer his support for his The Predator co-star Olivia Munn after she was vocal about deleting a registered sex offender from their movie.
After it was revealed Olivia shared a scene with an actor who had plead guilty to luring a 14-year-old girl via the internet, she reached out to 20th Century Fox and the studio deleted the scene from the movie.
Olivia voiced that she did not feel supported by her co-stars at the movie’s TIFF premiere as they all gave director Shane Black, who cast the actor personally, a standing ovation.
Now Sterling, who wasn’t at the premiere, is speaking out to offer his support. You can read the tweets below.
Also pictured inside: Sterling attending the 2018 Creative Arts Emmy Awards with wife Ryan Michelle Bathe on Saturday (September 8) in Los Angeles.
.@oliviamunn I’m sorry you’re feeling so isolated, my dear. And I’m sorry you’ve been the only one to speak up publicly. I was not at #TIFF so I didn’t have an opportunity to be there with you. There are two main issues as far as I see it. First, what is and is not forgivable?… https://t.co/NQQpoO9kPa
— Sterling K Brown (@SterlingKBrown) September 9, 2018
Click inside to read the rest of the tweets…
That’s gonna vary from individual to individual. You and @BonafideBlack may differ when it comes to that issue. I don’t have all the details regarding his friend’s crime, but I know it involves a minor, and he spent time in jail. With regards to forgiveness, I leave that to…
— Sterling K Brown (@SterlingKBrown) September 9, 2018
the individual. What I take issue with, (& I believe Shane addressed this in his apology), is that we all have the right to know who we’re working with! And when someone has been convicted of a crime of a sexual nature involving a child, we have the right to say that’s not okay!
— Sterling K Brown (@SterlingKBrown) September 9, 2018
Our studio was not given that opportunity, and neither was our cast. Especially @oliviamunn who was the only member of the principal cast who had to work with him. I so appreciate that you “didn’t leave well enough alone,” & again, I’m sorry you feel isolated in taking action.
— Sterling K Brown (@SterlingKBrown) September 9, 2018
Thank you to @20thcenturyfox for taking quick action in deleting the scene. @oliviamunn I hope you don’t feel quite so alone. You did the right thing. 🕉
— Sterling K Brown (@SterlingKBrown) September 9, 2018