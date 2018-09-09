Sterling K. Brown Offers Support for 'Predator' Co-Star Olivia Munn

Sterling K. Brown is speaking out to offer his support for his The Predator co-star Olivia Munn after she was vocal about deleting a registered sex offender from their movie.

After it was revealed Olivia shared a scene with an actor who had plead guilty to luring a 14-year-old girl via the internet, she reached out to 20th Century Fox and the studio deleted the scene from the movie.

Olivia voiced that she did not feel supported by her co-stars at the movie’s TIFF premiere as they all gave director Shane Black, who cast the actor personally, a standing ovation.

Now Sterling, who wasn’t at the premiere, is speaking out to offer his support. You can read the tweets below.

Also pictured inside: Sterling attending the 2018 Creative Arts Emmy Awards with wife Ryan Michelle Bathe on Saturday (September 8) in Los Angeles.

.@oliviamunn I’m sorry you’re feeling so isolated, my dear. And I’m sorry you’ve been the only one to speak up publicly. I was not at #TIFF so I didn’t have an opportunity to be there with you. There are two main issues as far as I see it. First, what is and is not forgivable?… https://t.co/NQQpoO9kPa — Sterling K Brown (@SterlingKBrown) September 9, 2018

