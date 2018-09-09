Top Stories
Ariana Grande Posts Tribute for Mac Miller After His Death

Ariana Grande Posts Tribute for Mac Miller After His Death

Kanye West Demands Reporter Get Kicked Out of Ralph Lauren Fashion Show Over This Question

Kanye West Demands Reporter Get Kicked Out of Ralph Lauren Fashion Show Over This Question

Cardi B Leaves Party with Bump on Her Head After Fight with Nicki Minaj

Cardi B Leaves Party with Bump on Her Head After Fight with Nicki Minaj

Post Malone Gets Emotional While Talking About Mac Miller's Death

Post Malone Gets Emotional While Talking About Mac Miller's Death

Sun, 09 September 2018 at 3:21 am

Sterling K. Brown Offers Support for 'Predator' Co-Star Olivia Munn

Sterling K. Brown Offers Support for 'Predator' Co-Star Olivia Munn

Sterling K. Brown is speaking out to offer his support for his The Predator co-star Olivia Munn after she was vocal about deleting a registered sex offender from their movie.

After it was revealed Olivia shared a scene with an actor who had plead guilty to luring a 14-year-old girl via the internet, she reached out to 20th Century Fox and the studio deleted the scene from the movie.

Olivia voiced that she did not feel supported by her co-stars at the movie’s TIFF premiere as they all gave director Shane Black, who cast the actor personally, a standing ovation.

Now Sterling, who wasn’t at the premiere, is speaking out to offer his support. You can read the tweets below.

Also pictured inside: Sterling attending the 2018 Creative Arts Emmy Awards with wife Ryan Michelle Bathe on Saturday (September 8) in Los Angeles.

Click inside to read the rest of the tweets…

Just Jared on Facebook
sterling k brown creative arts emmys 01
sterling k brown creative arts emmys 02
sterling k brown creative arts emmys 03
sterling k brown creative arts emmys 04
sterling k brown creative arts emmys 05
sterling k brown creative arts emmys 06
sterling k brown creative arts emmys 07
sterling k brown creative arts emmys 08
sterling k brown creative arts emmys 09

Photos: Getty, WENN
Posted to: Olivia Munn, Sterling K Brown

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Sacha Baron Cohen is being sued for $95 million - find out why - TMZ
  • This former Disney Channel star is going to be a dad - Just Jared Jr
  • Michael Moore says this celeb is the reason Trump ran for President - TooFab
  • Hugh Jackman's new movie The Front Runner has a new release date - The Hollywood Reporter
  • The cast of To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before wrote letters to themselves - Just Jared Jr