Top Stories
Blake Lively Pokes Fun at Husband Ryan Reynolds Before Their 6th Anniversary!

Blake Lively Pokes Fun at Husband Ryan Reynolds Before Their 6th Anniversary!

Did Theo James Get Married to Ruth Kearney - See the Photos!

Did Theo James Get Married to Ruth Kearney - See the Photos!

Dancing with the Stars' Rumored Celebrity Contestants Revealed - See the 10 Stars Who May Compete This Season!

Dancing with the Stars' Rumored Celebrity Contestants Revealed - See the 10 Stars Who May Compete This Season!

Is Drake Ready to Speak with Kanye West After His Apology?

Is Drake Ready to Speak with Kanye West After His Apology?

Sun, 09 September 2018 at 9:22 pm

Taylor Schilling & Gabrielle Union Glam Up for 'The Public' TIFF Premiere

Taylor Schilling & Gabrielle Union Glam Up for 'The Public' TIFF Premiere

Taylor Schilling, Alec Baldwin, and Gabrielle Union walk the red carpet at the premiere of The Public during the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival on Sunday (September 9) in Toronto, Canada.

The actors were joined by co-stars Jena Malone, Christian Slater, Jeffrey Wright, Michael Kenneth Williams, and Emilio Estevez, who also wrote and directed the film.

The Public follows a sit-in by patrons at a public library that escalates into a police standoff and a media sideshow.

FYI: Taylor is wearing a Mulberry dress, Casadei hot pink metallic shoes, a Loriblu clutch, and Hearts on Fire jewelry. Gabrielle is wearing a Valentino dress and Irene Neuwirth jewelry. Jena is wearing an Emilia Wickstead dress. Michael is wearing a Givenchy shirt.

Just Jared on Facebook
taylor schilling gabrielle union the public tiff premiere 01
taylor schilling gabrielle union the public tiff premiere 02
taylor schilling gabrielle union the public tiff premiere 03
taylor schilling gabrielle union the public tiff premiere 04
taylor schilling gabrielle union the public tiff premiere 05
taylor schilling gabrielle union the public tiff premiere 06
taylor schilling gabrielle union the public tiff premiere 07
taylor schilling gabrielle union the public tiff premiere 08
taylor schilling gabrielle union the public tiff premiere 09
taylor schilling gabrielle union the public tiff premiere 10
taylor schilling gabrielle union the public tiff premiere 11
taylor schilling gabrielle union the public tiff premiere 12
taylor schilling gabrielle union the public tiff premiere 13
taylor schilling gabrielle union the public tiff premiere 14
taylor schilling gabrielle union the public tiff premiere 15
taylor schilling gabrielle union the public tiff premiere 16
taylor schilling gabrielle union the public tiff premiere 17
taylor schilling gabrielle union the public tiff premiere 18
taylor schilling gabrielle union the public tiff premiere 19
taylor schilling gabrielle union the public tiff premiere 20
taylor schilling gabrielle union the public tiff premiere 21
taylor schilling gabrielle union the public tiff premiere 22
taylor schilling gabrielle union the public tiff premiere 23
taylor schilling gabrielle union the public tiff premiere 24
taylor schilling gabrielle union the public tiff premiere 25
taylor schilling gabrielle union the public tiff premiere 26
taylor schilling gabrielle union the public tiff premiere 27
taylor schilling gabrielle union the public tiff premiere 28
taylor schilling gabrielle union the public tiff premiere 29
taylor schilling gabrielle union the public tiff premiere 30
taylor schilling gabrielle union the public tiff premiere 31
taylor schilling gabrielle union the public tiff premiere 32
taylor schilling gabrielle union the public tiff premiere 33
taylor schilling gabrielle union the public tiff premiere 34
taylor schilling gabrielle union the public tiff premiere 35

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2018 Toronto International Film Festival, Alec Baldwin, Christian Slater, Emilio Estevez, Gabrielle Union, Jeffrey Wright, Jena Malone, Michael Kenneth Williams, Taylor Schilling

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Sacha Baron Cohen is being sued for $95 million - find out why - TMZ
  • This former Disney Channel star is going to be a dad - Just Jared Jr
  • Michael Moore says this celeb is the reason Trump ran for President - TooFab
  • Hugh Jackman's new movie The Front Runner has a new release date - The Hollywood Reporter
  • The cast of To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before wrote letters to themselves - Just Jared Jr