Taylor Schilling & Gabrielle Union Glam Up for 'The Public' TIFF Premiere

Taylor Schilling, Alec Baldwin, and Gabrielle Union walk the red carpet at the premiere of The Public during the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival on Sunday (September 9) in Toronto, Canada.

The actors were joined by co-stars Jena Malone, Christian Slater, Jeffrey Wright, Michael Kenneth Williams, and Emilio Estevez, who also wrote and directed the film.

The Public follows a sit-in by patrons at a public library that escalates into a police standoff and a media sideshow.

FYI: Taylor is wearing a Mulberry dress, Casadei hot pink metallic shoes, a Loriblu clutch, and Hearts on Fire jewelry. Gabrielle is wearing a Valentino dress and Irene Neuwirth jewelry. Jena is wearing an Emilia Wickstead dress. Michael is wearing a Givenchy shirt.