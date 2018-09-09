'The Hate U Give' Stars Attend EW's TIFF Party!

Amandla Stenberg and Sabrina Carpenter pose for a photo while attending Entertainment Weekly‘s party during the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival on Saturday (September 8) in Toronto, Canada.

The ladies were joined at the event by their co-stars from the upcoming movie The Hate U Give – KJ Apa, Algee Smith, Regina Hall, Dominique Fishback, Russell Hornsby, and Lamar Johnson.

The night before, the cast attended the premiere in Toronto!

FYI: Amandla is wearing a Prada dress. Sabrina is wearing a Versace dress. Regina is wearing a Vatanika dress.

10+ pictures inside from the party…