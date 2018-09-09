'The Nun' Dominates Weekend Box Office, Breaks a 'Conjuring' Record!

The Nun opened to a huge weekend at the box office, earning $53.5 million. This total gross makes the film the biggest opening debut from any of the films in The Conjuring franchise!

The Taissa Farmiga-starrer also had the second-biggest September debut of all time, THR reports.

Coming in second place at the box office was Crazy Rich Asians, which earned $13.6 million with a total domestic gross of $136,222,165 so far.

Rounding out the top five movies of the weekend are Peppermint, The Meg, and Searching, which each earned $13.2 million, $6.0 million, and $4.5 million.

WHAT DID YOU SEE at the movies this weekend???