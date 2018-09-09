Top Stories
Did Theo James Get Married to Ruth Kearney - See the Photos!

Dancing with the Stars' Rumored Celebrity Contestants Revealed - See the 10 Stars Who May Compete This Season!

Serena Williams Fined $17,000 for US Open Finals Violations

Is Drake Ready to Speak with Kanye West After His Apology?

Sun, 09 September 2018 at 1:43 pm

Timothee Chalamet & Matthew McConaughey Meet Up at TIFF's HFPA Party!

Timothee Chalamet and Matthew McConaughey pose for a photo together at The Hollywood Foreign Press Association and InStyle Party during 2018 Toronto International Film Festival held at the Four Seasons Hotel on Saturday night (September 8) in Toronto, Canada.

Timothee is in town to promote his film Beautiful Boy, while Matthew is in town to promote White Boy Rick. Matthew was joined by his co-stars Bel Powley, Jonathan Majors, Richie Merritt, and director Yann Demange at this event. Matthew‘s wife Camila Alves was also seen alongside the cast.

In addition, some other stars walked the red carpet including Melissa McCarthy, Joel Edgerton, and Matt Bomer.
