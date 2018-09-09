Timothee Chalamet & Matthew McConaughey Meet Up at TIFF's HFPA Party!

Timothee Chalamet and Matthew McConaughey pose for a photo together at The Hollywood Foreign Press Association and InStyle Party during 2018 Toronto International Film Festival held at the Four Seasons Hotel on Saturday night (September 8) in Toronto, Canada.

Timothee is in town to promote his film Beautiful Boy, while Matthew is in town to promote White Boy Rick. Matthew was joined by his co-stars Bel Powley, Jonathan Majors, Richie Merritt, and director Yann Demange at this event. Matthew‘s wife Camila Alves was also seen alongside the cast.

In addition, some other stars walked the red carpet including Melissa McCarthy, Joel Edgerton, and Matt Bomer.