Sun, 09 September 2018 at 9:41 am

Viola Davis, Michelle Rodriguez, & Elizabeth Debicki Premiere 'Widows' at TIFF!

Viola Davis, Michelle Rodriguez, & Elizabeth Debicki Premiere 'Widows' at TIFF!

The cast of Widows attend the premiere for their film during 2018 Toronto International Film Festival!

Viola Davis, Michelle Rodriguez, and Elizabeth Debicki were all seen walking the red carpet at the premiere, held at Roy Thomson Hall on Saturday evening (September 8) in Toronto, Canada.

Also in attendance at the premiere were co-stars Liam Neeson, Colin Farrell, Cynthia Erivo, Daniel Kaluuya, Robert Duvall, and Brian Tyree Henry. Viola‘s husband Julius Tennon was also in attendance to show his support!

Earlier in the day, the cast hit up the IMDb studio at TIFF to discuss the movie.

In addition, Cynthia was seen at the HFPA and InStyle party later that night.

FYI: Elizabeth is wearing Giorgio Armani Privé.
