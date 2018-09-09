Viola Davis & 'Widows' Cast Attends Press Conference at TIFF

Viola Davis joins the cast of her movie Widows at a press conference during the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival on Sunday (September 9) in Toronto, Canada.

The Oscar-winning actress was joined by Cynthia Erivo, Michelle Rodriguez, Elizabeth Debicki, Colin Farrell, Daniel Kaluuya, Brian Tyree Henry, Robert Duvall, director Steve McQueen, and screenwriter Gillian Flynn.

The stars all walked the red carpet the night before for the TIFF premiere.

Widows hits theaters on November 16.

FYI: Cynthia is wearing a Jason Wu outfit. Elizabeth is wearing a Prabal Gurung dress.