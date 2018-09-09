Top Stories
Blake Lively Pokes Fun at Husband Ryan Reynolds Before Their 6th Anniversary!

Blake Lively Pokes Fun at Husband Ryan Reynolds Before Their 6th Anniversary!

Did Theo James Get Married to Ruth Kearney - See the Photos!

Did Theo James Get Married to Ruth Kearney - See the Photos!

Dancing with the Stars' Rumored Celebrity Contestants Revealed - See the 10 Stars Who May Compete This Season!

Dancing with the Stars' Rumored Celebrity Contestants Revealed - See the 10 Stars Who May Compete This Season!

Is Drake Ready to Speak with Kanye West After His Apology?

Is Drake Ready to Speak with Kanye West After His Apology?

Sun, 09 September 2018 at 7:57 pm

Viola Davis & 'Widows' Cast Attends Press Conference at TIFF

Viola Davis & 'Widows' Cast Attends Press Conference at TIFF

Viola Davis joins the cast of her movie Widows at a press conference during the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival on Sunday (September 9) in Toronto, Canada.

The Oscar-winning actress was joined by Cynthia Erivo, Michelle Rodriguez, Elizabeth Debicki, Colin Farrell, Daniel Kaluuya, Brian Tyree Henry, Robert Duvall, director Steve McQueen, and screenwriter Gillian Flynn.

The stars all walked the red carpet the night before for the TIFF premiere.

Widows hits theaters on November 16.

FYI: Cynthia is wearing a Jason Wu outfit. Elizabeth is wearing a Prabal Gurung dress.

Just Jared on Facebook
widows cast viola davis tiff press conference 01
widows cast viola davis tiff press conference 02
widows cast viola davis tiff press conference 03
widows cast viola davis tiff press conference 04
widows cast viola davis tiff press conference 05
widows cast viola davis tiff press conference 06
widows cast viola davis tiff press conference 07
widows cast viola davis tiff press conference 08
widows cast viola davis tiff press conference 09
widows cast viola davis tiff press conference 10
widows cast viola davis tiff press conference 11
widows cast viola davis tiff press conference 12
widows cast viola davis tiff press conference 13
widows cast viola davis tiff press conference 14
widows cast viola davis tiff press conference 15
widows cast viola davis tiff press conference 16
widows cast viola davis tiff press conference 17
widows cast viola davis tiff press conference 18
widows cast viola davis tiff press conference 19
widows cast viola davis tiff press conference 20
widows cast viola davis tiff press conference 21
widows cast viola davis tiff press conference 22
widows cast viola davis tiff press conference 23
widows cast viola davis tiff press conference 24
widows cast viola davis tiff press conference 25

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2018 Toronto International Film Festival, Brian Tyree Henry, Colin Farrell, Cynthia Erivo, Daniel Kaluuya, Elizabeth Debicki, Gillian Flynn, Michelle Rodriguez, Robert Duvall, Steve McQueen, Viola Davis

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Sacha Baron Cohen is being sued for $95 million - find out why - TMZ
  • This former Disney Channel star is going to be a dad - Just Jared Jr
  • Michael Moore says this celeb is the reason Trump ran for President - TooFab
  • Hugh Jackman's new movie The Front Runner has a new release date - The Hollywood Reporter
  • The cast of To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before wrote letters to themselves - Just Jared Jr