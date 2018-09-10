Aaron Rodgers' Girlfriend Danica Patrick Reacts to His Amazing Packers Win on Sunday Night Football!

Former NASCAR driver Danica Patrick, who is currently dating star Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, reacted to his unbelievable win during Sunday Night Football on Sunday evening (September 9) against the Chicago Bears.

If you didn’t watch the game, Aaron got injured when a Chicago Bears defender fell on top of his knee. Aaron was taken out of the game and brought into the locker room area for medical testing.

At that point, the Packers were losing by 17 points and Aaron miraculously came back into the game after halftime.

He then threw three touchdown passes in the second half and led the team to an unbelievable 24-23 win.

Danica, who was in the stadium watching the game, posted on her Instagram Story, “Unreal baby.” She also included a goat emoji, and if you don’t know, in sports, the “goat” is often referred to as the “Greatest Of All Time.” See her message in the gallery below!