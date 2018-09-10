Abbie Cornish Joins Amandla Stenberg & George MacKay For 'Where Hands Touch' Premiere at TIFF 2018

Abbie Cornish walks the red carpet along with Amandla Stenberg and George MacKay for the Where Hands Touch premiere during 2018 Toronto International Film Festival held at Winter Garden Theatre on Sunday evening (September 9) in Toronto, Canada.

The three stars of the film met up with director Amma Asante at the event, before heading to the after party for the film together.

Earlier in the day, Abbie, Amandla and George were both seen at another party for the film held at DIRECTV House presented by AT&T.

There, Amandla was joined by girlfriend King Princess.

