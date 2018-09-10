Alec Baldwin Has Some Marital Advice for Niece Hailey Baldwin & Justin Bieber

Alec Baldwin has made his first public comments about his niece Hailey Baldwin‘s engagement to Justin Bieber – and he’s offering up some advice.

“People who get married young — and they are very young — I want them to just spend time with each other,” the 60-year-old actor told etalk. “Obviously, him in particular has this crazy superstar career.”

“I’m quite a bit older than both of them, but I got married recently, a few years ago. And my wife [Hilaria Baldwin] and I had four kids in four-and-a-half years. We have a lot of little kids,” Alec continued. “The thing is, all the work I do now is based on my family. There’s movies I got offered where they say, ‘Come leave town for five weeks. And no, we can’t travel your family with you. We don’t have that in the budget.’ And I pass because I don’t want to be away from my family. And I hope they realize that. If you want to have a successful marriage, you have to be together. You gotta stay together.”

Of course, Alec wouldn’t dish any details on the wedding! “I don’t know any details. I know nothing!”