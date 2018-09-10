Anna Paquin & Holliday Grainger Attend the 'Tell It To The Bees' Premiere at Toronto Film Festival!

Anna Paquin and Holliday Grainger are ready for the red carpet!

The actresses joined the cast and crew at the premiere of Tell It To The Bees on Sunday (September 9) at the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, Canada.

Co-stars Emun Elliott and Kate Dickie joined Anna and Holliday at the premiere.

The film, based on a 2009 novel of the same name by Fiona Shaw, follows Lydia (Grainger), gripped by a failing marriage and the responsibilities of having a young son, finding solace in her growing bond with the town’s new female doctor Jean (Paquin). But in post-WWII rural Scotland, the womens’ relationship prompts raises eyebrows.