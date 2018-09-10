Ansel Elgort Takes Fencer Miles Chamley-Watson To US Open

Ansel Elgort points to the court while talking with a friend during the 2018 US Open held at the USTA Tennis Center on Sunday afternoon (September 9) in New York City.

The 24-year-old Baby Driver actor brought fencer Miles Chamley-Watson to the competition, where Novak Djokovic defeated Juan Martin del Potro to win and claimed his 14th grand-slam title.

Earlier over the weekend, the newly blonde Ansel was spotted at both the Ralph Lauren show and Prada.