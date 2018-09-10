Top Stories
David Henrie Releases Apology Statement After Arrest at LAX

Mon, 10 September 2018 at 8:39 pm

Ariel Winter & Levi Meaden Join Tyler Posey for Burbank Film Festival's Closing Night

Ariel Winter and her boyfriend Levi Meaden strike a pose during the 2018 Burbank International Film Festival‘s closing night.

The 20-year-old Modern Family actress and the 30-year-old Breaking In actor stepped out for the awards show at Los Angeles Marriott Burbank Airport on Sunday (September 9) in Burbank, Calif.

They were joined by Tyler Posey, who brought along his dad, John.

Ariel and Levi kept it classic in black looks, and Tyler donned a powder blue suit with a cactus-printed shirt.

Ariel recently took to Instagram to pay tribute to her Last Movie Star co-star Burt Reynolds, who passed away at the age of 82.

“The world lost a legend today,” she captioned a slideshow of pics. “Not only on screen, but also in life. Burt Reynolds was an incredible man to everyone he encountered, and I am deeply grateful that I got to spend time with him in the way that I did. They don’t make them like him anymore— he truly was the last movie star. Burt was a kind, loving soul that could brighten your day with just a smile, and always cared to make sure he asked how your day was going or just cheer you up with a charming compliment. While today is a sad day, Burt lived an incredibly full life and while he’s no longer here physically, he is always in our hearts and minds. Will love and miss you always Burt.”

10+ pictures inside of Ariel Winter, Levi Meaden, and Tyler Posey at the event…

