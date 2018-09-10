Ashley Benson Gives a Tour Inside Her Chic NYC Apartment!

Ashley Benson moved to New York City recently and she is giving fans a tour of her apartment!

The 28-year-old actress, who sold her Los Angeles home after wrapping work on Pretty Little Liars in October 2016, just redesigned her N.Y. apartment with the help of interior designer Nicole Gordon and home decor site AllModern.

Ashley decided to paint the walls with a blush pink color and hang paintings and art pieces in every room to add a pop of color.

“I just made bolder decisions and took more risks,” Ashley told People. “I’ve never really done that in any of my other houses, so that’s definitely a new thing for me. It was my first New York apartment and it was a really fun project.”

“Any time I walked in, I felt very happy,” she added about the choice of color. “I’m not really girly, so I think I kind of threw that into the apartment a bit.”

Ashley also has a new home in Los Angeles and she says her two places have different vibes.

“I think it’s fun to have a completely different style in my L.A. home,” she said. “My L.A.house feels very European—kind of like a getaway—and then in New York, it’s like a fun Sex and the City-style house.”

Follow Ashley‘s interior designer Nicole on Instagram at @NicoleGordonStudio!