Mon, 10 September 2018 at 9:54 pm

Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds Couple Up at 'A Simple Favor' Premiere!

Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds Couple Up at 'A Simple Favor' Premiere!

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds walk the red carpet together at the premiere of her movie A Simple Favor on Monday (September 10) in New York City.

The 31-year-old actress stars in the new thriller and she had a busy day of press obligations. She wore four different outfits throughout the morning!

A Simple Favor, which is getting great reviews and currently has an 86% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, will be in theaters on Friday!

FYI: Blake is wearing a Givenchy suit and Christian Louboutin booties.

10+ pictures inside of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds at the premiere…

Credit: Dara Kushner, John Nacion; Photos: INSTARimages.com
Posted to: Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds

