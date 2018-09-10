Top Stories
Mon, 10 September 2018 at 6:19 pm

Blake Lively Wears Four Colorful Outfits for Busy Morning of Press!

Blake Lively is busy doing press for her movie A Simple Favor and she wore four different outfits during a morning of appearances on Monday (September 10) in New York City.

The 31-year-old actress kicked off the morning with an appearance on Good Morning America and the changed into another outfit for an interview on Live! with Kelly & Michael.

Blake then changed into her third outfit of the day while visiting the Twitter offices and she left the building in her fourth outfit!

Blake is famous for not using a stylist and selecting all of her clothes on her own.

FYI: Blake is wearing a Bottega Veneta coat and a Gucci outfit for outfit one. She is wearing a Bottega Veneta jacket and pants for outfit three. She is wearing a Wolk Morais three-piece suit for outfit four.
Photos: INSTARimages.com
