Boyd Holbrook Admits He Pulled Out of 'Predator' Press, Says He's Proud of Olivia Munn

Boyd Holbrook has released a statement addressing the controversy surrounding his movie The Predator after it was revealed a registered sex offender was given a role in the film.

Boyd‘s co-star Olivia Munn, the only actor who shared a scene with the man, demanded that the scene be deleted from the film and 20th Century Fox agreed to erase the scene.

Olivia says she felt shunned after voicing her opinion on the matter because her co-stars didn’t reach out to her or voice their support. She says one co-star even walked out on an interview with her.

Now, Boyd admits that he “pulled out of a small amount of press” as he wasn’t sure how to address the situation.

“I want to start by apologizing for this statement coming late in the current conversation. I do not take any of what has gone on lightly, and I want to speak from the most honest and genuine place possible,” Boyd said in a statement released on Instagram. “I have stated before, and I will state it again, I am proud of Olivia for the way that she handled a difficult and alarming situation, and I am grateful that Fox took the information seriously and took action swiftly.”

Click inside for the rest of the statement…

“It is true that I pulled out of a small amount of press on Saturday, as this type of social commentary is new to me and given the nature of the originating crime, I felt further discussion could cause unwanted trauma and pain, neither of which I wanted to incite to the anonymous young woman. I now realize that my understanding of the situation was not the full picture and the last thing I want is for Olivia to ever feel abandoned or alone,” he added. “We are in the midst of a very crucial and important time and it is imperative that we keep listening.”